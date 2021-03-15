Gotta keep those ratings up by keeping the angry rage addicted morons fed…

Via CNN:

Tucker Carlson has taken President Trump’s place in the media firmament.

Is that a compliment or a condemnation? Depends on your POV.

But the similarities between the two men are striking. Every weekday, Carlson throws bombs, makes online memes, offends millions of people, delights millions of others, taps into White male rage and resentment, stokes distrust of Big Tech and the media, coarsens the public discourse, never apologizes for anything and — perhaps most importantly — sets the GOP’s agenda.

Sounds like a recently retired president, right? Carlson starts fires, stirs outrage, and stokes Fox’s ratings, all with Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s encouragement. “In some ways, he’s smarter than Trump,” S.E. Cupp said on “Reliable Sources.” Her impression is that the Murdochs “are relieved that the GOP no longer wants to tackle substance and policy and just wants to live in culture wars,” i.e. Carlson’s speciality.

