The soldier who died while serving on the D.C. Capitol mission was SPC Justin Grennell. He was found unresponsive in his hotel, no foul play suspected. He served in A Troop, 2/101st Cavalry – New York National Guad pic.twitter.com/m2JzBdYuc9

Via Fox News:

The National Guard soldier who was found dead while off duty in Washington, D.C., earlier this week has been identified as Specialist Justin Grennell.

Grennell, 26, from Marcellus, New York, was found unresponsive in his Washington, D.C. hotel room Thursday by his roommate who tried to revive him before calling 911, a local Syracuse news outlet reported.

Keep reading…