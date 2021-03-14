Via NY Post:

A picture is worth a thousand words but these images come with criminal charges instead.

A Pennsylvania mom allegedly made illicit fake videos of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals and sent them to their coaches in a bid to get the kids kicked off the team, authorities said.

The false images, which are so expertly manipulated they’re known as “deepfakes,” were also sent to at least three girls on the Victory Vipers cheerleading team, with messages urging the youngsters to commit suicide, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office

Raffaela Spone, 50, was charged with cyber harassment of a child and stands accused of creating the completely false snaps, which show the kids drinking, smoking and in the nude, authorities said.

Spone was arrested March 4.

