Shocking huh?

Via Yahoo:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives suffered heavy losses in two key regional elections Sunday, as voters punished the party for a series of pandemic setbacks and a face-mask procurement scandal.

Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was headed for its worst-ever score in the southwestern states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to estimates from public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

