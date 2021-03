If you can’t afford your funeral, Astra Zeneca may be able to help.

Via MSN:

Norway, among the countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, said three people who received its shot are being treated for severe blood clots and cerebral hemorrhages but that it’s too soon to say if there was a connection.

The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in their blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Keep reading…