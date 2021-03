Ouch…

.@ErikWemple, during an appearance on CNN's Reliable Sources, calls out CNN for allowing the Cuomo-Cuomo "love-a-thon" interviews last year but suspending them now that the governor is in the midst of a scandal:

"It is a major black eye for this network." pic.twitter.com/jMX1ppqO4T

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 14, 2021