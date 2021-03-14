Via AP:

NEW YORK (AP) — Pamela Puchalski still remembers how frightening it felt when the coronavirus upended life in her New York City neighborhood last March.

With terrifying swiftness came the first infections, the first restrictions and the first deaths. There were no answers to be found, only dire warnings: Stay away from work, from school, from restaurants and bars, from shops and theaters — and especially from each other.

“It was that feeling … like you can’t trust your neighbor,” Puchalski said.

Keep reading…