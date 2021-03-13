Good lord.

Via Yahoo:

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday crossed a record high of $60,000.

Bitcoin has risen sharply this year, broadly outperforming conventional asset classes, partly due to broader acceptance as a form of payment.

In recent weeks, companies have taken advantage of its strength to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, capitalizing on improved market sentiment.

A $1.5 billion bitcoin bet last month by Tesla Inc saw Elon Musk’s electric car company join business software firm MicroStrategy Inc and Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s payments company Square Inc in swapping some traditional cash reserves for the digital coin.

