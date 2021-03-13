Andrew Cuomo blanket photo sparks Twitter frenzy, comparison to ‘Peanuts’ character Linus https://t.co/rX5uSiMV6g #FoxNews
— Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 13, 2021
“Chuck, Chuck, why aren’t you taking my call! Why did you call on me to resign!”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have just done for blankets what Sen. Bernie Sanders did for mittens.
Soon after a photo emerged on social media, showing the embattled New York Democrat outside his home, wrapped in a blanket – and holding a bottle as he spoke on a cell phone — Twitter erupted with commentary and memes.
One Republican state lawmaker in New York – Assembly member Mike Lawler — compared Cuomo to Linus Van Pelt, the blanket-loving character from the classic “Peanuts” comic strip.