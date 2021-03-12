Via Washington Times:

A number of high-ranking military officers are using their official social media accounts to denounce Fox News host Tucker Carlson over recent claims that maternity flight suits for pregnant fliers and new directives that loosen hair regulations to accommodate females in the ranks are “making a mockery” of the U.S. military.

And top Pentagon leaders said Thursday they’re perfectly fine with the new online activism from several general officers and the Army’s top enlisted soldier against a TV commentator.

