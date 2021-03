Hugely unprecedented DOD attack on him.

Full Tucker Carlson segment responding to the DOD's criticisms of his show:

"If the Pentagon can show that pregnant pilots are the best, we will be the first to demand an entire air force of them."

"The U.S. military is not a vehicle for achieving equity." pic.twitter.com/kK2mZBWrOr

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021