Via NY Post:

A man was arrested in Puerto Rico after the dead bodies of his grandmother and uncle were discovered inside a burning trailer home in Florida, officials said Thursday.

Bryan Merced Pacheco, 46, is now waiting to be extradited to Orange County on first-degree murder and arson charges in the deaths of Minerva Rivera Gonzalez, 79, and Felix Morales, 73, whose bodies were found in their central Florida home on Feb. 19.

It’s unclear when he’s expected to return to the Sunshine State to face the charges, deputies said.

Gonzalez and Morales were discovered dead by firefighters inside a double-wide trailer where they lived, which was 70 percent consumed by flames, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

