Via DailyMail:

An impassioned Prince William today publicly hit back against Harry and Meghan’s racism claims, insisting, ‘We’re very much not a racist family’.

The Duke of Cambridge is the first royal to personally respond to the allegation during his first royal engagement since the Oprah interview, as he also revealed that he has not spoken to his brother since it came out, but added that he ‘will do’.

Meghan’s claim that an unnamed royal raised concerns about Archie being ‘too brown’ was the most damaging allegation to come out of the broadcast, and caused untold damage to the Windsors’ reputation around the world.

Keep reading…