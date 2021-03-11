Via Hype Beast:

Netflix is officially dropping a documentary about the last ever Blockbuster video store. Titled, The Last Blockbuster, the film gives a nostalgic glimpse of the video store, featuring bevy of interviews from previous employees, fans and business people.

The documentary focuses on the last-ever remaining Blockbuster in the world in Bend, Oregon. A recent statement on the documentary’s official Facebook page reads, “A lot of people know that Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix early on and they passed on the opportunity. In an ironic twist of fate, our movie The Last Blockbuster is coming to Netflix one week from today. We are beyond excited for people to get to see this tribute to era of home video on the world’s largest streaming service. Just don’t forget to rewind it when you’re done watching it and bring it back by noon on Wednesday.”

