Still won’t leave.

Via NY Post:

More than 55 Democratic state legislators called Thursday for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign — and the Assembly speaker said he would hold a meeting later in the day “on potential paths forward.”

The statement from Cuomo’s fellow Democrats cited both the spiraling sexual harassment allegations against him and the cover-up of the total nursing home death toll and said that “he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.”

“We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time,” the statement added.”

“It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

In response, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx) said, “In light of the allegations concerning the Governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward.”

