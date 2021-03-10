Via Fox News:

Texas mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. said the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is going to get bad fast and warned the 2019 immigration surge will seem like a “cakewalk” compared to what will happen under President Biden.

McLaughlin Jr. said Wednesday during an appearance on “America Reports” that his city of Uvalde is experiencing a dramatic surge in immigrant-related apprehensions and crimes, including an increase in high-speed car chases between police and smugglers.

“We’re having 10 to 12 chases, high-speed chases, through our communities a week now,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve never seen this before.”

