Via The Sun:

HAWAII floods have triggered a state of emergency and evacuations as homes in Oahu and Maui have been destroyed and tourists advised to “stay inside.”

Hawaii’s Governor David Ige declared a state of emergency on Tuesday following heavy rains across the Aloha State.

The intense rainfall caused flooding, landslides, and fear of dam failure.

A news release from the governor’s office revealed at least two counties have been evacuated.

The advisory read: “In Maui County, heavy rains completely washed out the Peahi Bridge on Peahi Road, and displaced the Kaupakalua Bridge on Kaupakalua Road, making the roads impassable.

