Via NY Post:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday threatened to sue the city of Austin for choosing to keep its COVID-19 mask mandate for businesses in place.

The AG accused Austin of not complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order, which ended his statewide mask mandate and banned coronavirus restrictions on businesses.

The governor’s order “has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations,” Paxton said in a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

“You and local health authorities have until 6:00pm today to rescind any mask mandates or business-operating restrictions and come into full compliance with GA-34,” Paxton wrote on Twitter. “Otherwise, on behalf of the State of Texas, I will sue you.”

