In today’s society, countless examples can be found of a push toward the normalization of pedophilia, such as the Netflix film “Cuties,” and a 2018 TEDx talk titled “Pedophilia is a natural sexual orientation.”

The transgender movement is another way that pedophilia is becoming normalized.

If children can make the decision to change their gender, then why can’t they make the decision to consent to sex with an adult?

There is no argument against lowering the age of consent if we allow children to choose their gender.

Convicted child molester Tom O’Carroll published an article in 2018 titled “Childhood ‘Innocence’ is not Ideal: Virtue Ethics and Child-Adult Sex” in the peer-reviewed journal Sexuality and Culture. In the article, he suggests that pedophilia is a sexual orientation and that any objection to it is “hateful” (sound familiar?).

