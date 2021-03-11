Nah, she’s never said that before.

PELOSI: “On the House side, I commend our chairs and members of the committees of jurisdiction for working together, the relentless work of our staffs to make it possible to go over to the Senate. I know that the Senate chairs and members of their committees had a commensurate effort going there. So it was collaborative. We had the leadership of our chairs, House and Senate, and we had the intellectual resources of the committee members, again, with the help of the staff, which would never had this bill been possible without the staff working so hard. So on this occasion, and I think I can safely say, and I’ve said this to my colleagues in the House on the Democratic side, this is the most consequential legislation that many of us will ever be a party to.”