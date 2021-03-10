Via Townhall:

Donald Trump was good for the Republican Party. This is now a bipartisan opinion. And no, the Democratic opinion on this is not facetious at all or carries any hints that he was only good because Joe Biden won in 2020.

In fact, David Shor, a former 2012 Obama campaign veteran who now does data science for OpenLabs, was quite adamant that Democrats could blow this whole thing — and that Republicans could have an institutional grip at the federal level for years if Democrats don’t get their act together. We wrote about how the emerging injection of white liberals is coming into conflict with the traditional nonwhite voter blocs of the Democratic base, which has, in turn, driven these voters away from the party. That could continue and leave a mess for Democrats.

Keep reading…