Via FreeBeacon:

All three witnesses invited by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) to testify at a hearing on the destructive impact dark money has had on the Supreme Court have significant ties to liberal dark money groups.

Whitehouse is scheduled to preside over a Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday afternoon on “What’s Wrong with the Supreme Court: The Big Money Assault on Our Judiciary.” Among the witnesses he called is Ben Jealous, who is currently the president of People for the American Way, a liberal group that does not disclose its donors. Jealous will be joined by Michael Klarman of Take Back the Court, a judicial advocacy group that does not identify its donors, and Lisa Graves of the Center for Media and Democracy, a liberal watchdog group that discloses some donors, but takes a significant portion of its funding from sources that conceal contributions.

