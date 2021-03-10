Via Business Insider:

The bridge named after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s father has newly disclosed safety issues.

A report from the Albany Times Union found that “structural issues” were known for years.

Opened in 2017 at a cost of $3.9 billion, experts say the bridge could collapse.

Amid sexual-harassment allegations from five women, calls for resignation, possible impeachment, major staff departures, and a federal investigation into his administration’s undercounting of COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a new scandal.

The Mario Cuomo Bridge, which replaced the rickety and heavily-trafficked Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017, has “structural safety” issues that could lead to its collapse, an Albany Times Union investigation found. Cuomo named the bridge after his father, who was New York’s governor from 1983 to 1994.

