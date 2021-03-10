Via CNN:

ITV announced on Tuesday that Morgan would leave the program he hosted, “Good Morning Britain,” after he cast doubt on whether Meghan had suicidal thoughts, a major revelation from her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said on Tuesday. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

CNN understands that Meghan’s complaint to ITV concerned the impact Morgan’s comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan’s attacks.

