Via The Epoch Times:

An armed person stopped an attempted burglary in Atlanta this week, police said.

On March 8 around 3:03 p.m., officers responded to a Chik-fil-A on Peachtree Street.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who stated a black male walked inside, produced a firearm and demanded money from several employees. The employees fled and the suspect exited the business a short time later. Several nearby citizens confronted the suspect as he was leaving. One of the citizens was armed and at some point, during the confrontation, the citizen fired several shots. The suspect ran on foot and was apprehended nearby, by the citizens and held until police arrived,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a preliminary update sent to The Epoch Times.

