Via NY Post:

A New Jersey woman was mistakenly outed as a confidential informant by a police chief who left a voicemail on a wrong number, a lawsuit claims.

Former Penns Grove Police Chief Patrick Riley Sr. left the message on a number he believed was the woman’s in June 2020, she claims in the complaint filed Friday in New Jersey federal court.

“In reality, the message left by [Riley] was on the voicemail of an individual associated with gang members and/or other individuals involved in criminal enterprises and was published to others in the community associated with gang activity or other criminal enterprises,” the suit says.

Keep reading…