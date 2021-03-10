Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan says 'I believe in freedom of speech' as he defends comments he made about Meghan. He adds 'the damage she has done to the monarchy is enormous'.

Via Mediaite:

Former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan offered no regrets as he spoke about his resignation from the program after his controversial criticism of Prince Harry and especially Meghan Markle.

Morgan spoke to reporters Wednesday in London after walking out of the show amid the ongoing blow-up over his scathing commentary. He called the situation a matter of freedom of speech and said people are free to believe Markle’s bombshell allegations, but “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth.”

“I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible,” Morgan said. “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it.”

