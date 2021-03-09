We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that.

Whoops! Said the quiet part loud again!

Via Fox News:

Well, the Tweet definitely drew a lot of attention.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Burger King U.K. announced a new scholarship program designed specifically to help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary careers. As the fast-food chain explained, only 20% of chefs are women, which is something they were hoping to change. Unfortunately, the way they announced the program — with a tweet reading “Women belong in the kitchen” — didn’t sit well with many social media users.

Initially, Burger King U.K. defended its tweets, but the company has since apologized for its choice of words.

