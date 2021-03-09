Whoops! Said the quiet part loud again!

Well, the Tweet definitely drew a lot of attention.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Burger King U.K. announced a new scholarship program designed specifically to help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary careers. As the fast-food chain explained, only 20% of chefs are women, which is something they were hoping to change. Unfortunately, the way they announced the program — with a tweet reading “Women belong in the kitchen” — didn’t sit well with many social media users.

Initially, Burger King U.K. defended its tweets, but the company has since apologized for its choice of words.

