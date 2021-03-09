Via Fox News:

Calls by state Republicans to investigate the governor gain steam amid allegations she paid $155,000 in hush money to a former state health department director. Reaction from Rep. Steve Johnson on ‘Fox & Friends First.’

A county prosecutor in Michigan told a local news station Monday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could possibly face charges for her early handling of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Lucido, the Macomb County prosecutor, told WXYZ.com that he is limited in his own investigation into nursing home deaths, but if it is revealed that there was “willful neglect of office” or “reckless endangerment of a person’s life,” there could be criminal charges.

