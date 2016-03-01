Snowflakes rejoice!

Via Campus Reform:

Harvard University is developing a web application that will show where “gender inclusive restrooms” are located across campus. The project titled, “The Gender Inclusive Restroom Mapping” hopes to prevent discrimination and anxiety for gender nonconforming individuals who aren’t able to find the appropriate restroom on campus. Harvard also stated that it is a “public health concern.”

According to the Harvard Crimson, the university created four separate working groups that will help with the project. The signage, inventory, mapping technologies, and promotion/communication working groups collaborated to determine the location of restrooms across campus and consulted with groups to promote awareness.

