Via Breaking 911:

SELLS, Ariz. – A Tohono O’odham Nation member and active firefighter was one of two people arrested Monday for operating a methamphetamine lab at a mobile-home located in the remote area of the Village of Santa Rosa following a probe by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and federal officers with the Native American Targeted Investigations of Violent Enterprises (NATIVE) Taskforce.

Stephen Folson, 36, and Desiree Saraficio, 29, admitted to conspiring to possess and manufacture methamphetamine after federal agents searched their home.

“Meth labs are basically ticking time bombs, waiting for a single spark to ignite and explode causing irreparable damage and, in the most extreme cases, death,” said Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown. “Not only is this an environmental hazard, but one that should have never been operated by someone in a position of public trust. The defendants most certainly knew better. The discovery of the meth lab is yet another example of the importance of partnering with federal agencies to leverage all capabilities to disrupt illicit activities along the southwest border.”

Keep reading…