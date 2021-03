Journalism is dead.

Journalist @donlemon says we don’t need to hear from the other side on Harry/Meghan’s claims: "What’s the other side going to say? They’re going to say, ‘Of course we’re not racist,’ or whatever … We have only heard from one side, but that one side at this point rings very true" pic.twitter.com/IEQDJd8ETo

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021