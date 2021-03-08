Via NY Post:

ALBANY — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top lawyer is leaving after less than two years on the job, the latest resignation in a wave of departures from the administration besieged by dueling scandals involving nursing homes and sexual harassment allegations.

Kumiki Gibson has served as Counsel to the Governor, Cuomo’s chief lawyer, since Sept. 2019, but she will be leaving the administration this Friday for a job in the non-profit sector, according to the governor’s office.

“I informed the Executive Chamber a month ago that I planned to leave State service and have accepted a position at a nationally prominent not-for-profit organization,” Gibson said in a statement.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work for the Governor and the people of the State of New York. I remain deeply impressed with the talent and dedication of my legal team and will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to serve New Yorkers.”

