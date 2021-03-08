Nor should they.

Via Neowin:

A new study from IBM has found that 70% of global businesses do not regard gender equity in the workplace as a top priority despite efforts to encourage women into the workplace, especially in STEM fields. Huawei is one such firm that has been trying to make software development more inclusive for women but IBM’s data shows that despite a boost in such programs, the mindsets and cultures have not changed enough which is hurting outcomes.

IBM refers to businesses that prioritise gender equity as ‘First Movers’ in its report and according to the findings, these businesses reported stronger financial performance, were more innovative, and recorded stronger customer employee and satisfaction. Despite these positive results, the report also found that, among the women surveyed, fewer held senior vice president, vice president, director, or manager roles in 2021 compared to 2019.

