Via NY Post:

Dust off the cleats.

After a lengthy and frustrating suspension, city high school sports — including football — will finally resume next month, officials said Monday.

The Department of Education will allow all sports to resume strength and conditioning activities next month and begin competitive play in May.

To help make up for lost time, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that seasons will extend into the summer.

“We’re bringing back school sports,” Hizzoner said. “We’re going to bring back all sports with strict safety protocols.”

