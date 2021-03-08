Via NY Post:

Sen. Joe Manchin threatened to block President Biden’s climate change and infrastructure package unless Republicans have more of a voice in the negotiation process than they did with the coronavirus stimulus bill.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia who has emerged as a critical swing vote in the narrowly divided Senate, said he would use his position as chairman of the Senate Energy Committee to hold up the legislation unless the GOP has input.

“I’m not going to do it through reconciliation,” ​he told “Axios on HBO” in an interview that aired Sunday. “I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying.”

