Via AV Club:

Pepe Le Pew has always been an uncomfortable character to watch. His whole schtick is that he’s a very horny French skunk and his hobby happens to be kissing and hugging unwilling objects of his affection as they attempt to squirm away. Penelope Pussycat was a recurring victim. Over the weekend, New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow reminded people that Pepe is problematic, tweeting, “RW blogs are mad bc I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture.

Let’s see. 1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will. 2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her 3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping.” Many who agree with him wondered whether Pepe Le Pew—who appeared in Space Jam—would be back again in the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy. We quickly got our answer.

Keep reading…