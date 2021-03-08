Via Daily Mail:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gushed about their new life in Los Angeles as they shared candid footage of son Archie playing on a beach and showed off the hens they rescued from a factory farm during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan told the talk show host how their move to California was ‘greater than any fairytale you’ve ever read’ after revealing she had been left feeling suicidal while living as a senior royal in the UK.

She claimed she and Harry want to ‘live authentically’ and get back ‘down to basics’ as they offered a glimpse into their life in their $14.5million mansion by showing Oprah around Archie’s chicken coop.

The couple’s son, who turns two in May, made a cameo appearance at the end of the tell-all interview as they told the chat show host he loves their LA lifestyle and is always ‘chatting’, with his latest words being ‘hydrate’ and ‘drive safe’.

