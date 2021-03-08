Insulting to say your grandmother is not in control of herself let alone the Queen of England…

Via Page Six:

Prince Harry claims royal handlers stopped him discussing Megxit with Queen Elizabeth II — insisting that even Britain’s monarch is controlled by palace CEOs.

In a new clip from his Oprah Winfrey interview unveiled Monday morning, Harry said that he had first shared his plans to quit life as a senior royal in Dec. 2019, before announcing it to the world the next month.

“The contents of that was put into a letter to the institution, to my father,” Harry told Oprah in the clip aired on “CBS This Morning.”

He then fondly recalled a warm message from his grandmother, the Queen, after getting his letter.

