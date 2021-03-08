Regarding what happened tonight on University Hill, the Boulder Department is reviewing all body worn camera footage and shared social media videos/photos to identify the individuals involved in damaging property and assaulting first responders 1/3 #Boulder pic.twitter.com/lsRvIovmy3

Via KDVR:

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police said partiers at a massive CU street party Saturday night assaulted three officers with bricks and rocks and caused significant property damage.

Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said detectives are reviewing a large amount of video evidence of the incidents with the goal “to charge and identify” individuals involved in the destruction.

One armored police vehicle sustained “heavy damage,” as did a fire truck, Waugh said.

In a statement released on Twitter, Boulder Police Chief Maris said detectives will “identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior” and encouraged anyone with information to send it to police.

