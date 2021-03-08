Via NY Post:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she backs an independent investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid mounting calls for him to step down after being accused by five women of sexual harassment.

“​I think the allegations here are very serious and need to be taken seriously. And I do think that an impartial, thorough, independent investigation is merited and appropriate,” Whitmer, a Democrat, told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

But Tapper pressed her, saying she had been outspoken in the past and once said sexual harassment is “not a partisan issue and unacceptable.”

He asked if she watched the CBS interview with Charlotte Bennett, who said the embattled governor made unwanted advances toward her.

“I think that there are a lot of American women who have felt how she felt. And I think that that’s something that resonates and why we need to take this seriously and why there needs to be a full investigation. And whatever is appropriate in terms of accountability should follow,” Whitmer said​ about her fellow Democratic governor.​

“And I think we — it wouldn’t help anyone for me to prejudge where this is headed. But I had the same gut-wrenching reaction that I’m sure that a lot of — that a lot of women in America did​,” she continued.​​

