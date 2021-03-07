Via NY Post:

Karen Hinton, one of the now five women to publicly accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, hit back at the governor on Sunday after he suggested that her allegations were politically motivated.

Hinton spoke out following a telephone briefing in which Cuomo characterized her as a “longtime political adversary” out to get him.

“Truth is the ‘longtime adversary’ that Cuomo fears the most,” said Hinton in a statement.

“Trump may be gone but Cuomo has stepped right into his shoes by blaming the abused for his own abusive behavior.”

In an interview with the Washington Post published on Saturday, Hinton alleged that during a 2000 trip to Los Angeles, Cuomo — then head of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development — grasped her in an embrace that was “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate” inside a dimly lit hotel room.

Hinton is the fifth woman in recent weeks to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate conduct, joining Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett, Anna Ruch and Ana Liss — all former Cuomo staffers, except Ruch.

