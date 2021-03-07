Via Breaking 911:

Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said again Sunday that he has no plans to resign—this after two more accusers came forward over the weekend–bringing the total number to five.

Cuomo, in a conference call with reporters, said Attorney General Letitia James should complete her investigation into the accusations of sexual misconduct.

“I’m not going to resign because of allegations,” the Governor said.

“The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic,” he said. “And we’ve always done the exact opposite. You know, the system is based on due process and the credibility of the allegation. Anybody has the ability to make an allegation in democracy, and that’s great, but it’s in the credibility of the allegation.”

“Let the attorney general do her job,” he said. “She’s very good. She’s very competent. And that will be due process and then we’ll have the facts.”

