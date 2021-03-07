Fear is a normal feeling when stepping into a confrontation, but being prepared can help. I’ll share @iHollaback 's 5 D’s, which are easy to remember tactics that we can all use to de-escalate a situation.

Via TPM:

“As attacks on Asian American communities continue, we’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment,” McCray said to begin her Twitter thread.

She suggested to her followers to follow the so-called “5 D’s.” “D is for Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, and Direct,” she wrote.

The advice includes, among other strategies, to intervene in the situation first by attempting to distract the victim, arguing that it takes attention away from the perpetrator. It is unclear how distracting the victim would help in a hate crime.

McCray also suggested that a person witnessing the video could, with permission of the victim, record the incident to “document” it.

