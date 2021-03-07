Via Indie Wire:

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” promises to bring a contemporary twist to the beloved Warner Bros. live-action/animated hybrid original — and it’s not just because it centers on basketball star LeBron James in place of Michael Jordan this time around. One element that’s getting what the filmmakers see as a necessary refresh is the design of the character Lola Bunny, voiced by Kath Soucie, who plays for the Tune Squad and with whom Bugs Bunny falls in love.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Malcolm D. Lee (director on films including “Girls Trip” and “The Best Man”) said he was surprised at how “not politically correct” the character’s original design was.

“Lola [Bunny] was very sexualized, like Betty Boop mixed with Jessica Rabbit,” he said. “Lola was not politically correct…. This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons.” (In the original movie, Lola is called “hot” by Tweety, and referred to as “the heartthrob of the hoops.”)

