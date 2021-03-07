Via NY Post:

Top leaders in Albany remained silent late Saturday as two more women stepped forward to claim Gov. Andrew Cuomo had behaved inappropriately toward them.

State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, (D-Westchester), did not immediately back up her stance from days prior, when she said the governor should resign if a fourth accuser emerged.

The number of accusers now stands at five, including four women who had worked for the governor.

“Any further people coming forward, I think it would be time to resign,” Stewart-Cousins said Thursday.

Assemblyman Mike Lawler, (R-Rockland County) was quick to call out the Senate leader.

“@AndreaSCousins we now have five accusers alleging predatory sexual behavior by the highest-ranking elected official in our state – one more than the red line you laid down two days ago. It’s time. The people of NY state deserve nothing less. Call for his resignation,” tweeted Lawler.

Keep reading…