Via NY Post:

Top leaders in Albany remained silent late Saturday as two more women stepped forward to claim Gov. Andrew Cuomo had behaved inappropriately toward them.

State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, (D-Westchester), did not immediately back up her stance from days prior, when she said the governor should resign if a fourth accuser emerged.

The number of accusers now stands at five, including four women who had worked for the governor.

“Any further people coming forward, I think it would be time to resign,” Stewart-Cousins said Thursday.

Assemblyman Mike Lawler, (R-Rockland County) was quick to call out the Senate leader.

“@AndreaSCousins we now have five accusers alleging predatory sexual behavior by the highest-ranking elected official in our state – one more than the red line you laid down two days ago. It’s time. The people of NY state deserve nothing less. Call for his resignation,” tweeted Lawler.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share
0 Shares