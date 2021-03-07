#MeToo is now #MeFour…

Via Business Insider:

A fourth woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ana Liss is also the third former aide to allege that Cuomo acted inappropriately at work. Liss, who worked as a policy and operations aide from 2013 to 2015, told the Journal that Cuomo asked if she had a boyfriend and called her “sweetheart.” Liss also said the governor touched her on her lower back and one time kissed her hand.

Last week, two other former staffers accused Cuomo of unwanted sexual advances.

