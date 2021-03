Via TPM:

Many Republicans’ theories that are a little bit “out there” have been lumped together under QAnon. Now, people can do the same for people on the other side of the political fence by calling them “Blue Anon”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we did it.” the tweet reads, referring to the fact that the term “Blue Anon” has been officially entered into Urban Dictionary. Urban Dictionary is the number one go-to site for researching slang terms in the English language.

Keep reading…