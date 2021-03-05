Via Fox News:

A writer for the liberal news outlet Slate is not rushing to judgment when it comes to the sexual harassment allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but had quite a different attitude toward the misconduct claims against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

In a piece published on Wednesday, Dahlia Lithwick declared: “Maybe it’s a good thing Andrew Cuomo is still governor” as calls for his resignation and impeachment continue to grow.

“I am a journalist myself, and I am wholly in favor of a sober and serious probe into Cuomo’s alleged conduct,” Lithwick explained. “It’s not a terrible thing to allow an independent investigator to gather all the facts and arrive at a formal conclusion before calling for his immediate ouster.”

