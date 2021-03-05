Via Fox Business:

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ effort to insert a $15 minimum wage provision into the massive coronavirus spending bill failed in the Senate Friday.

Sanders faced bipartisan opposition with just 42 Democrats siding with him and 58 senators voting “no” as of the vote count by 1 p.m. The official tally had not yet been announced, but it was clear Friday afternoon that Sanders’ effort to boost wages fell short of the 60 votes needed to be included in President Biden’s signature stimulus legislation to fight the pandemic and boost the economy.

Unlike the House, the Senate version of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill does not include an increase to the minimum wage due to a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian.

